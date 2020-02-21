Dean Jones reveals which Pakistan bowler ‘has a lot of potential’

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia batsman and Karachi Kings head coach Dean Jones believes that left-arm spinner Umer Khan “is one bowler who has a lot of potential”.

Umer was retained by the Kings for this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 20-year-old was one of the breakout stars during last year’s tournament as he took 15 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 16.13.

“Likewise, I am very impressed by Arshad (Iqbal), Umer, and Usama (Mir) who are all talented and capable bowlers. Umer, I feel, should be regularly playing first-class cricket too, he is one bowler who has a lot of potential,” Jones was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

The Kings will kick off their PSL campaign against the Peshawar Zalmi in Karachi on Friday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Is there a rift between Imad Wasim and Babar Azam?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...