Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder and Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim has called left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir a “great bowler”.

Amir will be representing the Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), along with Pakistan Twenty20 captain Babar Azam.

Amir was recently snubbed for the Twenty20 series against Bangladesh, but will no doubt be looking to use the PSL to regain his spot in the national team.

“Obviously Babar Azam is number one in the world rankings while Mohammad Amir is a great bowler but it depends on the players’ performances on the day,” he told Cricket Pakistan. “Whoever performs on the day is the most vital. T20 is a format where you have to play aggressively and you have no other option.”

The Kings will kick off their PSL campaign against the Peshawar Zalmi in Karachi on Friday.

