Which Pakistan player has Wasim Akram nicknamed the ‘Giant Killer’?

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has revealed that he and the other members of the Karachi Kings have nicknamed left-arm spinner Umer Khan the “Giant Killer”.

Umer was retained by the Kings for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which begins on Thursday.

In last year’s PSL, Umer was one of the breakout stars as he took 15 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 16.13.

Akram admitted that it was “surprising and disappointing” the 20-year-old was not given a chance to play first-class cricket after his outstanding PSL campaign last year.

“We named him the ‘Giant Killer’ as he had taken wickets of all [the] top players. It is surprising and disappointing to see that even after such a top performance in the PSL, he did not get a chance even in first-class cricket,” Akram was quoted as saying by Geo News.

“How are you going to grow a talented player if you are not giving him opportunities in first-class cricket?”

The Kings will kick off their PSL campaign against the Peshawar Zalmi in Karachi on Friday.

