Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan all-rounder Aamer Yamin is confident of doing extremely well with the bat and ball during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Yamin, who last played for Pakistan in January 2018, was retained by the Karachi Kings for the tournament.

In last year’s PSL, Yamin scored 39 runs in eight matches at an average of 13 and took six wickets at an average of 38.33.

“Obviously, [the] PSL is a big stage and performing here will take any player on top as it has a huge following around the world. I am focused to deliver strongly for my team and try to contribute in victories,” he was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

“I think I have worked really hard for this event, even more than the last couple of seasons. I am confident my hard work will not go in vain.”

The 29-year-old added that he is excited about the fact that the PSL will be held entirely in Pakistan for the first time and urged the Kings fans to support the team throughout the competition.

“Excitement is at its peak and I think everyone is desperately waiting for February 20. We are also very positive and happy that the whole league will be played in Pakistan for the first time,” he said.

“My only message for fans is to support Karachi Kings, support this league and, in the end, support Pakistan.”

The Kings will kick off their PSL campaign against the Peshawar Zalmi in Karachi on Friday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Which Pakistan player has Wasim Akram nicknamed the ‘Giant Killer’?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...