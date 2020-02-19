Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan feeling the heat ahead of the PSL?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan has insisted that he is looking forward to captaining Islamabad United during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and is not at all daunted by the leadership role.

Shadab noted that it is “an honour to lead the side” and added that he can’t believe he went from being an emerging talent to captaining the team in the space of three years.

“I don’t have words to explain how it feels to be the captain from an emerging player within three years. This is something I had never imagined,” he told Geo.tv. “Islamabad United has won the PSL twice and it is an honour to lead the side.”

Islamabad United will play in the opening game of the PSL as they will take on the Quetta Gladiators, who are the defending champions, in Karachi on Thursday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Which Pakistan player has Wasim Akram nicknamed the ‘Giant Killer’?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...