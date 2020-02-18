Who is Pakistan captain Azhar Ali determined to beat at FIFA?

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali is determined to beat England batsman Tom Banton on popular football video game FIFA.

Banton took to Twitter to say that he couldn’t wait to see Azhar when he plays for Somerset later this year.

In response, Azhar said that he is waiting to give Banton a “tough time” on FIFA.

“See you soon buddy waiting to give you [a tough] time at FIFA,” Azhar said.

Banton, who recently starred for the Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League (BBL), will be playing in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) after being drafted by the Peshawar Zalmi.

The Zalmi will kick off their campaign against the Karachi Kings in Karachi on February 21.

