Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir was forced to issue a hilarious apology to South Africa batsman Rilee Rossouw after losing 6-0 to him in a match on FIFA.

Amir and Rossouw are currently playing for the Khulna Tigers in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

In their clash on FIFA, Amir picked Barcelona, while Rossouw played as Liverpool.

Amir was completely outclassed by Rossouw as he was battered 6-0.

One of the most popular rules among the FIFA community is when someone loses by a margin of five goals, they have to apologise for wasting the winner’s time on social media.

Sorry for wasting ur time bro😂😂😂 — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) December 19, 2019

“Patiently waiting for my public apology Mr. Mohammad Amir,” Rossouw said on Twitter.

In response, Amir said: “Sorry for wasting your time bro.”

