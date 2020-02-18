Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif believes that the Karachi Kings are favourites to win this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Kings have never won the PSL, nor been in the final in any of the past four editions of the tournament.

Despite this, Latif is backing them to go all the way.

Favourites for PSL “V” 2020 — Rashid Latif راشد لطیف 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) February 17, 2020

“Favourites for PSL 5 2020,” Latif said on Twitter.

The Kings will begin their PSL campaign against the Peshawar Zalmi in Karachi on February 21.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...