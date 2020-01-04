Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad believes that “the things I was criticised for were trivial matters”.

Shehzad has a history of disciplinary issues and was also suspended after testing positive for a banned substance in July 2018.

“As far as criticism regarding my off-field activities is concerned, I think I was really young at that time but I also feel that the things I was criticised for were trivial matters,” Shehzad told Cricket Pakistan.

Will Ahmed Shehzad play for Pakistan again?

Shehzad last played for Pakistan in their limited overs series against Sri Lanka in Lahore in October last year.

Most recently, the 28-year-old featured in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he represented Central Punjab, who ended up winning the tournament.

In the eight games he played, Shehzad accumulated 463 runs, which included two centuries and three fifties, at an average of 38.58.

