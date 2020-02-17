Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz is confident that he “will regain my place in the side on the basis of my performance” in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Wahab has not played for Pakistan since November last year and will be representing the Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL.

The 34-year-old added that he is “not worried” about the fact that he has to earn his spot back in the national team.

“I’m not worried and keen on making a comeback in the Pakistan team,” Wahab was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “I will regain my place in the side on the basis of my performance.”

The Zalmi will kick off their PSL campaign against the Karachi Kings in Karachi on February 21.

