Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Veteran Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has said that he is “not thinking about Pakistan comeback right now”.

Akmal, who last played international cricket in April 2017, noted that he is currently focused on the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he will represent the Peshawar Zalmi.

Should Akmal do well in the tournament, it could revive his international career.

“I’m not thinking about Pakistan comeback right now and my entire focus is on [the] PSL,” Akmal was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Akmal will be coming into the PSL on the back of a highly successful Quaid-e-Azam Trophy campaign, where he was the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 906 runs in 11 matches for Central Punjab, which included three centuries and three fifties, at an average of 60.40.

In last year’s PSL, Akmal finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the competition after accumulating 357 runs in 13 games, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 27.46.

The Zalmi will kick off their PSL campaign against the Karachi Kings in Karachi on February 21.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Umar Akmal makes extremely bold claim about himself on his Twitter bio

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...