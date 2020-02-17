Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan opener Sharjeel Khan has revealed that he is determined to put up a string of strong performances during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in order to get back into the national team.

Sharjeel was drafted by the Karachi Kings for the tournament, where he will make his comeback after being banned for his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal during the 2017 PSL.

Sharjeel was given a five-year ban, but two-and-a-half years of it was suspended.

“I’m working on my fitness. I want to give a performance that can help me make comeback in national side once again,” Sharjeel was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “Whatever happened in the past is now a closed chapter and I am focused on future with positive thoughts.

“My career was interrupted during [the] PSL and is resuming through [the] PSL. I’m focused on doing my best in [the] PSL and want to contribute towards the success of my team.”

The Kings will begin their PSL campaign against the Peshawar Zalmi in Karachi on February 21.

