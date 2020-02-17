Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

All-rounder Shoaib Malik believes he and fellow all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez should be in the Pakistan squad since they are experienced and have “always helped the team”.

Malik was recently named Man of the Match for his game-winning 58 not out in the first Twenty20 International against Bangladesh, which came off 45 balls and included five boundaries.

As for Hafeez, he starred in the second Twenty20 International as he smashed an unbeaten 67, which came off 49 deliveries and included nine boundaries and a six.

“As for Hafeez and myself, we are experienced. Performance is the first priority but we also need to think about the dressing room atmosphere and helping our young captain. We will try to share our experiences with the youngsters in the team,” Malik was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“If seniors aren’t good and have their personal agendas, it’s never good. Your intention should always be to help the team. Whenever I have played, Hafeez bhai has played, he has always helped the team.”

Malik and Hafeez will now feature in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), with the former representing the Peshawar Zalmi while the latter will play for the Lahore Qalandars.

The Zalmi will begin their campaign against the Karachi Kings in Karachi on February 21, while the Qalandars’ first game will see them take on the Multan Sultans in Lahore on the same day.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...