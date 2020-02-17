Image courtesy of: Ary Sports

Former captain Ramiz Raja has called Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf a match-winner ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Rauf was the joint third-highest wicket-taker in the Big Bash League (BBL), where he represented the Melbourne Stars, as he finished with 20 wickets in 10 games at an average of 13.35 and an economy rate of 7.05.

He made his international debut in the recent Twenty20 series against Bangladesh and took two wickets in two matches at an average of 29.50 and an economy rate of 7.37.

Rauf will now be gearing up for the PSL, where he will play for the Lahore Qalandars.

“Qalandars have two definite match winners [Chris Lynn and Haris Rauf],” Ramiz said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

The Qalandars will begin their PSL campaign against the Multan Sultans in Lahore on February 21.

