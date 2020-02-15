Pakistan star Shoaib Malik not to retire for the next two years?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has revealed that he has no plans to retire for the next two years.

Malik noted that he has committed to playing in domestic tournaments for the next two years and will continue playing.

The 38-year-old also expressed confidence in his fielding, saying “I am pretty quick in the field” and “am completely fit”.

“Let’s make [this] clear, I don’t have any plans to retire from cricket for now. I have already committed with two to three international cricket leagues for next two years, so I will keep on playing,” Malik was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

“I am completely fit and feel amazing to be in the ground. I field at the boundary and I am pretty quick in the field, sometimes [I] stop two runs by the youngsters.”

