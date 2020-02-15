Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former captain Rashid Latif has claimed that favouritism has always existed in Pakistan cricket.

He noted that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been guilty of this for so long, but noted that he doesn’t blame or hold any grudges against the board.

He added that favouritism is “part of a [sportman’s] life”.

Latif made these claims while responding to a fan on Twitter.

Part of sportsmen life , I don’t blame on @TheRealPCB. — Rashid Latif راشد لطیف 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) February 13, 2020

“Part of a [sportman’s] life, I don’t blame [the] Pakistan Cricket Board,” Latif said.

