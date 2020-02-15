Image courtesy of: Ary Sports

Ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has noted that the Karachi Kings’ main weakness is their spin department.

Ramiz noted that if go-to spinner Imad Wasim fails to perform in one match, all the pressure is likely to fall on leg-spinner Usama Mir.

“Karachi Kings’ spin department can face an attack from the opposition,” Ramiz said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “If Imad Wasim has an off day, then they can come under pressure because Usama Mir is a leg-spinner.

“Although I believe that you should play a leg-spinner as he gives you a wicket-taking option. It remains to be seen that how much confidence they show in Usama Mir.

“It would be interesting to see the kind of pitches Karachi Kings prepare as they have a massive home advantage.”

The Kings will kick off their PSL campaign against the Peshawar Zalmi in Karachi on February 21.

