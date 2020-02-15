Image courtesy of: Ary Sports

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja believes that batsman Babar Azam has the ability to “take the innings along [and] do power hitting”.

Ramiz’s praise for Azam comes after he struck a career-best 143 in the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

It also comes ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where Azam will represent the Karachi Kings.

“Kings have a good balance of local talent and foreign players,” Ramiz said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “When you look at foreign talent, they have the likes of Alex Hales, who is an excellent opener and can give early advantage to his team through big hitting.

“Then there is Cameron Delport who scored a century against Qalandars last year at National Stadium. If you talk about local players, they have five players that are part of Pakistan Twenty20 International squad. There is all-round talent in their local players such as Iftikhar Ahmed, Rizwan Ahmed and Imad Wasim.

“Plus, Babar Azam is the highest ranked T20I batsman in the world, who can take the innings along [and] do power hitting.”

