Which two injured Pakistan stars have been declared fit for the PSL?

Pakistan pace bowlers Hasan Ali and Naseem Shah have been declared fit for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which begins on February 20.

Hasan has been out of action for quite a while as he has been nursing a number of injuries, including rib fractures and back problems.

However, he will be looking to regain his spot in the Pakistan team by putting up some strong performances for the Peshawar Zalmi.

Naseem, meanwhile, suffered a pulled muscle during the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, where he made history by becoming the youngest player in Test history to take a hat-trick.

The 16-year-old dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taijul Islam and Mahmudullah in consecutive deliveries on the third day of the match.

Naseem will be looking to have a huge impact with the Quetta Gladiators, who are the reigning PSL champions.

The Gladiators will play on the opening day of the PSL as they will take on Islamabad United in Karachi on February 20.

As for the Zalmi, they will kick off their campaign against the Karachi Kings in Karachi on February 21.

