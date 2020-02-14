Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Sharjeel Khan has requested that Karachi Kings fans buy tickets to support the team during the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Sharjeel was drafted by the Kings for the tournament, where he will make his comeback after being banned for his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal during the 2017 PSL.

Sharjeel was given a five-year ban, but two-and-a-half years of it was suspended.

“Cricket, our league, and Pakistan, what a combination. I want you all to buy your tickets and come in large numbers to support your favorite franchise Kings,” Sharjeel said in a video tweeted by the Kings as quoted by Ary Sports.

The PSL will begin on February 20, but the Kings will kick off their campaign against the Peshawar Zalmi in Karachi on February 21.

