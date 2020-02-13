Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf has revealed that former spinner Saeed Ajmal has been teaching and helping him a lot.

Faheem, who has not played for Pakistan since October last year, is preparing for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he will represent Islamabad United.

Ajmal is also part of Islamabad United as he is the team’s bowling coach.

“It is an honour to represent Islamabad United and we are learning a lot under the coaching of Saeed Ajmal,” Faheem was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

