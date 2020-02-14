Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Shan Masood is an extremely gifted batsman, but his talents extend off the pitch as well as he has the ability to brilliantly mimic other players.

Masood showed off his special talent by hilariously mimicking left-arm seamer Junaid Khan.

Masood imitated the way Junaid shared his experience of playing for Lancashire following a request from fellow Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad.

“Hey Shan, when I used to play in Lancashire, my average pace was around 140 to 145 kph,” Masood was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

