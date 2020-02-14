Misbah-ul-Haq makes bold claim about Pakistan's cricketing future

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has claimed that many more youngsters will start pursuing cricket as a career since the entire Pakistan Super League (PSL) is being held in the country.

This year’s PSL will be held completely in Pakistan for the first time ever, and Misbah, who is the head coach of Islamabad United, believes that it will be beneficial for the younger generation as they will be able to watch their heroes in action.

“Having the PSL in our own country is a big source of happiness. When a player plays or breaks record in front of their home crowds the feeling is completely different,” Misbah told Cricket Pakistan. “The return of international cricket to Pakistan is great for the popularity of the sport amongst youngsters.”

Islamabad United will play in the opening game of the PSL on February 20, where they will take on the Quetta Gladiators, who are the defending champions, in Karachi.

