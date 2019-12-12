Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar brilliantly pranked seamer Hasan Ali with the help of choreographer Gillian Rhodes.

Hasan and Rhodes were appearing as guests on Akhtar’s YouTube channel and spoke about various topics.

When asked what the most interesting thing he has learned as a cricketer, Hasan found it tough to formulate a proper answer in English.

Noticing this, Rhodes began speaking in Urdu and told Hasan to relax.

Hasan was shocked, saying: “You can speak Urdu.”

Just prior to this, Akhtar, while laughing said: “That was the prank video.”

Meanwhile, Hasan was retained by the Peshawar Zalmi for next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will be held entirely in Pakistan and run from February 20 to March 22.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Hasan Ali makes hilarious admission while showing off bhangra dance moves

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...