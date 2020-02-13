Wasim Akram reveals which Pakistan player ‘has a lot of cricketing sense’

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram believes that uncapped spinner Umer Khan “has a lot of cricketing sense”.

Akram is the Karachi Kings’ director of cricket operations, which is the team Umer will be representing in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Umer, 20, was one of the breakout stars in the PSL last year as he took 15 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 16.13.

“I feel Umer Khan has a lot of cricketing sense for a young guy, he knows what to bowl to which batsman. He doesn’t feel flustered by the big stage, but enjoys the experience,” Akram was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“What I noted from the previous PSL that bigger the batsman, the more Umer wanted to bowl to him which is a good sign.”

