Wasim Akram reveals which Pakistan player is ‘made for T20s’

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram believes that batsman Iftikhar Ahmed is “made for T20s”.

Iftikhar starred in the limited overs series against Sri Lanka last year, where he made 60 runs in the two ODIs he played at a strike-rate of 142.85 and accumulated 42 runs in two Twenty20 Internationals at an average of 42 and a strike-rate of 131.25.

In the three-match Twenty20 series against Australia, he amassed 108 runs, which included a career-best score of 62 not out, at an average of 108 and a strike-rate of 150.

As for the recent three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh, Iftikhar only batted once, where he made 16.

“Iftikhar Ahmed is made for T20s, he is a safe fielder,” Akram was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

