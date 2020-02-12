Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad admitted that Babar Azam reminds him of the legendary Zaheer Abbas.

Miandad’s high praise comes after Azam scored a career-best 143 in the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

Excluding his 143, Azam has made three hundreds in his last four Tests.

“Babar is a great talent and the way he plays is just like that of former Test cricketer Zaheer Abbas,” Miandad said in a YouTube video as quoted by The Nation. “He just needs to tune himself a bit when playing on foreign tours according to the wickets there.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Babar Azam reveals which Pakistan legend he aspires to be like

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...