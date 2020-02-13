Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal is backing fellow spinner Shadab Khan to captain the national team in the future.

Ajmal’s comments come ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where Shadab will be captaining Islamabad United.

Ajmal is also working with the franchise as he is their bowling coach.

“Shadab Khan is an excellent player and I wish to see him lead Pakistan one day,” Ajmal told Cricket Pakistan. “Leading Islamabad United in the upcoming PSL season will do a world of good to his confidence.”

