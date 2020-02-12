Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam admitted that he was highly impressed with Naseem Shah, Haris Sohail and Yasir Shah’s performance in the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

Azam’s comments come after Naseem took a historic hat-trick during the match, which Pakistan won by an innings and 44 runs.

The 16-year-old accomplished the record-breaking feat on the third day after dismissing Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taijul Islam and Mahmudullah in consecutive deliveries.

Haris scored 75, which came off 103 balls and included seven boundaries and two sixes, while Yasir took a four-wicket haul in the second innings.

It was awesome to see Naseem Shah come and bowl those absolute masterpieces to secure hat-trick. Another huge positive for Pakistan is the return of form for Haris Sohail & Yasir Shah.

And the crowd was simply terrific. Thanks for your support. #RiseAndRise #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/SQWTktrjDe — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) February 10, 2020

