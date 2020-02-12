Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali was highly impressed with pace bowler Naseem Shah’s performance in the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

Azhar’s comments come after Naseem took a historic hat-trick during the match, which Pakistan won by an innings and 44 runs.

The 16-year-old accomplished the record-breaking feat on the third day after dismissing Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taijul Islam and Mahmudullah in consecutive deliveries.

Azhar now hopes that Naseem “will see many days like this in your career”.

Congratulations @iNaseemShah fantastic hat-rick I pray that you will see many days like this in your career Ameen… @TheRealPCB_Live pic.twitter.com/LgsDltyKSE — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) February 9, 2020

“Congratulations Naseem Shah, fantastic hat-trick. I pray that you will see many days like this in your career,” Azhar said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Which two Pakistan players has Viv Richards called “impeccable talents”?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...