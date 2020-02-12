Hasan Ali reveals which Pakistan player has really impressed him

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali revealed that fellow seamer Naseem Shah really impressed him with his performance in the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

Hasan’s comments come after Naseem took a historic hat-trick during the match, which Pakistan won by an innings and 44 runs.

The 16-year-old accomplished the record-breaking feat on the third day after dismissing Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taijul Islam and Mahmudullah in consecutive deliveries.

Wow congratulations @inaseemshah on that fiery spell loved watching it Hat-tricks are always special and more special when they put your team in a winning position well done boi 💥 #pakvsban pic.twitter.com/Qtkz3rOQOo — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) February 9, 2020

“Wow, congratulations Naseem Shah on that fiery spell, loved watching it. Hat-tricks are always special and more special when they put your team in a winning position. Well done boy,” Hasan said on Twitter.

