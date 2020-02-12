Which Pakistan player has Hafeez told to ‘keep shining’

Mohammad Hafeez: “Congratulations Naseem Shah on [your] hat-trick honour. Well done, keep shining”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has told pace bowler Naseem Shah to “keep shining” after he took a historic hat-trick in the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

The 16-year-old became the youngest player to take a hat-trick in Test history.

He accomplished the record-breaking feat on the third day after dismissing Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taijul Islam and Mahmudullah in consecutive deliveries.

“Congratulations Naseem Shah on [your] hat-trick honour. Well done, keep shining,” Hafeez said on Twitter.

