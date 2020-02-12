Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has told pace bowler Naseem Shah to “keep shining” after he took a historic hat-trick in the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.
The 16-year-old became the youngest player to take a hat-trick in Test history.
He accomplished the record-breaking feat on the third day after dismissing Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taijul Islam and Mahmudullah in consecutive deliveries.
Congratulations @iNaseemShah on Hat-trick Honour 👋🏼 Well done keep Shining pic.twitter.com/LfsZW8I2z1
— Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) February 9, 2020
“Congratulations Naseem Shah on [your] hat-trick honour. Well done, keep shining,” Hafeez said on Twitter.
