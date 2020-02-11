Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali sent a heartwarming message to the Pakistan fans following the first Test against Bangladesh.

Azhar said the support the national team received from the fans in Rawalpindi was “fantastic” and thanked them for coming out in large numbers.

Pakistan won the first Test by an innings and 44 runs.

Azhar Ali "The Rawalpindi crowd was fantastic when Sri Lanka came here and they didn't disappoint us at all in this game, they were fantastic" #PAKvBAN — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) February 10, 2020

“The Rawalpindi crowd was fantastic when Sri Lanka came here and they didn’t disappoint us at all in this game, they were fantastic,” Azhar was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

