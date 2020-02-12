Wahab Riaz reveals which Pakistan player has ‘pace like fire’

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz has said that fellow fast bowler Naseem Shah has “pace like fire”.

Wahab’s comments come after Naseem took a historic hat-trick during the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

The 16-year-old accomplished the record-breaking feat on the third day after dismissing Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taijul Islam and Mahmudullah in consecutive deliveries.

Pace like fire🔥🔥 fantastic performance by @inaseemshah Becoming the youngest in test cricket to take a hat-trick. No better sight than a pace bowler steaming in!#PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/e9oCnRZHQi — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) February 9, 2020

“Pace like fire, fantastic performance by Naseem Shah. Becoming the youngest in Test cricket to take a hat-trick. No better sight than a pace bowler steaming in!” Wahab said on Twitter.

