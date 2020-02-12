Wahab Riaz reveals which Pakistan player has ‘pace like fire’

Wahab Riaz said Naseem Shah has pace like fire Pakistan cricket

Wahab Riaz: “Pace like fire, fantastic performance by Naseem Shah. Becoming the youngest in Test cricket to take a hat-trick. No better sight than a pace bowler steaming in”

Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz has said that fellow fast bowler Naseem Shah has “pace like fire”.

Wahab’s comments come after Naseem took a historic hat-trick during the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

The 16-year-old accomplished the record-breaking feat on the third day after dismissing Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taijul Islam and Mahmudullah in consecutive deliveries.

“Pace like fire, fantastic performance by Naseem Shah. Becoming the youngest in Test cricket to take a hat-trick. No better sight than a pace bowler steaming in!” Wahab said on Twitter.

