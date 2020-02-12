Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Veteran left-arm seamer Sohail Tanvir is backing batsmen Rohail Nazir and Haider Ali to play for Pakistan in the future.

Nazir recently captained Pakistan in the Under-19 World Cup, while Haider was part of the squad as well.

Nazir scored 111 runs in five matches, which included a fifty, at an average of 27.75, while Haider accumulated 107 runs in five games, which included a half-century, at an average of 26.75.

Overall, Pakistan finished third in the tournament.

“Pakistan Under-19s loss to India in the semi-final and ending up in 3rd place which was, of course, disappointing for all of us, but I would like to focus on the positives from the Under-19 World Cup,” Tanvir wrote in his blog for PakPassion. “In particular, I am very pleased that the two batsmen, Rohail Nazir and Haider Ali, who I have personally known due to my association with the Northern side performed really well during this tournament.

“They are both very talented batsmen and have that spark in them which makes them suitable for international cricket and I have high hopes that one day they will represent Pakistan.”

