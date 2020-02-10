Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan superstar Babar Azam has revealed that he aspires to be like legendary batsman Younis Khan.

Younis is the only Pakistan player in history to have scored 10,000 Test runs.

Azam’s revelation comes after he struck a superb 143, which came off 193 balls and included 18 boundaries and a six, in the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

“My goal is to perform as good as the great Younis Khan. I have played with him as well. I try to give a hundred percent in each match. I try to work as hard as I can,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “You can see the gradual progress we are making.”

