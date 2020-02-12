Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm seamer Sohail Tanvir has admitted that his international career is “heading towards its natural end”.

Tanvir last played for Pakistan in a Twenty20 International back in April 2017.

However, he pointed out that the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) could present an opportunity for him to make his international comeback and potentially be picked for the T20 World Cup later this year.

Tanvir will represent the Multan Sultans in the tournament, which begins on February 20.

“The fact is that the upcoming PSL season will be the most important one for my career which is probably heading towards its natural end,” Tanvir wrote in his blog for PakPassion. “From what I see, the Pakistan Twenty20 team combination is not settled by any stretch of the imagination.

“Apart from Babar Azam in batting and Shaheen Shah Afridi in bowling, I do not see any automatic choices, so I feel that all deserving domestic players have an opportunity to do well in PSL and make an impact which could see them make a strong case for inclusion in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad.

“With this in mind, I am working very hard and the encouraging thing for me is that the last season of PSL went really well for me and I was the highest wicket-taker in the recent National T20 Cup. Whilst a recall to the Pakistan side for the Twenty20 series against Bangladesh did not happen, I feel that good performances in the upcoming PSL could well strengthen my case for a comeback for Pakistan.”

