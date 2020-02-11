Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah dedicated the historic hat-trick he took during the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi to “my country”.

Naseem became the youngest player to take a hat-trick in Test history during the match.

The 16-year-old accomplished the record-breaking feat on the third day after dismissing Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taijul Islam and Mahmudullah in consecutive deliveries.

“It’s great to create the record of being the youngest bowler to take a hat-trick and what made it special was that it was in front of a home crowd. I dedicate the hat-trick to my country,” Naseem was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Which two Pakistan players has Viv Richards called “impeccable talents”?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...