Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah has revealed that the injury he sustained during the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi stopped him from taking a five-wicket haul.

Naseem wanted to pick up a five-for after becoming the youngest player to take a hat-trick in Test history.

However, he didn’t want to risk aggravating the injury.

The 16-year-old took the record-breaking hat-trick on the third day after dismissing Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taijul Islam and Mahmudullah in consecutive deliveries.

He also provided a positive update on the injury, saying that he “pulled a muscle” and should “resume bowling in a couple of days”.

“I had in my mind to get a five-for today but I didn’t want to aggravate my injury further,” Naseem was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

