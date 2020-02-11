Which Pakistan player really impressed Ramiz Raja in the 1st Test against Bangladesh?

Ramiz Raja: “It was good to see Yasir Shah back in form because if your leg-spinner is out of touch in these pitches, then it becomes a problem for the team”

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has admitted that he was really impressed with spinner Yasir Shah’s performance during the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

There had been a lot of concerns about Yasir’s form going into the match, but he took a four-wicket haul in the second innings to help lead Pakistan to an innings and 44-run win.

Yasir dismissed Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das and Abu Jayed.

“It was good to see Yasir Shah back in form because if your leg-spinner is out of touch in these pitches, then it becomes a problem for the team,” Ramiz said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

