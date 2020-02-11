Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has admitted that he was really impressed with spinner Yasir Shah’s performance during the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

There had been a lot of concerns about Yasir’s form going into the match, but he took a four-wicket haul in the second innings to help lead Pakistan to an innings and 44-run win.

Yasir dismissed Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das and Abu Jayed.

“It was good to see Yasir Shah back in form because if your leg-spinner is out of touch in these pitches, then it becomes a problem for the team,” Ramiz said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

