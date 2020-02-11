Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has shockingly suggested that Babar Azam move up to three on the batting order while skipper Azhar Ali drop down to four.

Ramiz’s comments come after Azam scored a career-best 143, which came off 193 balls and included 18 boundaries and a six, in the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

As for Azhar, he made 34 in Pakistan’s innings and 44-run win.

“Babar Azam is the best batsman in the Test team and should bat at [the] number three position so that he gets to face maximum overs,” Ramiz said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “Babar’s rich vein of form can give a head start to Pakistan, so Azhar Ali should drop down to number four.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Ramiz Raja reveals which Pakistan player has “become a complete bowler”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...