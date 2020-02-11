Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has called spinner Yasir Shah a “great bowler”.

There had been a lot of concerns about Yasir’s form going into the match, but he took a four-wicket haul in the second innings to help lead Pakistan to an innings and 44-run win.

Yasir dismissed Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das and Abu Jayed.

“Now as is the case with Pakistan, when the pace battery comes on they have to be backed by Yasir Shah, who I believe is a great bowler,” Inzamam said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “If he is firing then it will make it really hard for the opposing batsmen to score. Yasir’s performance was a great sign for Pakistan going forward.”

