Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah has credited bowling coach Waqar Younis for helping him become an exceptional bowler.

Naseem’s comments come after he took a historic hat-trick during the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

The 16-year-old accomplished the record-breaking feat on the third day after dismissing Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taijul Islam and Mahmudullah in consecutive deliveries.

“Waqar Younis is constantly working with us, and he tells us if we make a mistake whilst bowling and that is giving us a lot of benefit, and we will try to discuss more on this and make use of his experience,” Naseem was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Which two Pakistan players has Viv Richards called “impeccable talents”?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...