Pakistan seamer Naseem Shah has revealed that fellow pace bowler Mohammad Abbas gives him a lot of advice during matches.

Giving an example, Naseem said that Abbas will let him know if the pitch is not doing much and advise him to “stick to one spot” when bowling.

“Abbas bhai is our senior and he also tells us that when not much is happening off the pitch then stick to one spot,” Naseem was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Naseem made history during the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi as he became the youngest player to take a hat-trick in Test cricket.

The 16-year-old accomplished the record-breaking feat on the third day after dismissing Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taijul Islam and Mahmudullah in consecutive deliveries.

