Pakistan crushed Bangladesh by an innings and 44 runs on the fourth day of the first Test in Rawalpindi to take a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series.

Starting off the day on 126/6, Bangladesh only added four runs to their overnight score before captain Mominul Haque was trapped lbw off the bowling of Shaheen Shah Afridi for 41.

Rubel Hossain made five runs before he was given out lbw off the bowling of Mohammad Abbas, while Liton Das was trapped lbw off the bowling of Yasir Shah for 29.

Yasir finished things off for Pakistan as he dismissed Abu Jayed for three runs, which led to Bangladesh being bowled out for 168.

Yasir and Naseem Shah picked up four wickets apiece, while Abbas and Afridi claimed one wicket each.

Naseem was named Man of the Match for becoming the youngest player in Test history to take a hat-trick.

