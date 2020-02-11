Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has revealed that spinner Yasir Shah’s role in the Test team has changed.

Azhar noted that with Pakistan starting to play Test matches in Pakistan, the pitches in the country tend to start turning after three days.

However, when Pakistan played their home games in the United Arab Emirates, the pitches there used to turn a lot earlier.

Azhar’s comments about Yasir comes after the latter took a four-wicket haul in the second innings of the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi to help lead Pakistan to an innings and 44-run win.

Yasir dismissed Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das and Abu Jayed.

“People are expecting [a lot] from Yasir but we have to understand that his role has changed. Playing in Pakistan is different because the pitches here tend to turn after three days or so as compared to [the] UAE which offers more turn,” Azhar was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

