Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq believes that batsman Haris Sohail can become a “big player” going forward.

Inzamam’s comments come after Haris scored 75, which came off 103 balls and included seven boundaries and two sixes, in the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

In addition to starring with the bat, Haris also took two wickets during Bangladesh’s first innings, where he dismissed Liton Das and Taijul Islam.

“I was a little worried as far as Haris Sohail is concerned. I feel that he is a great batsman. If he is given confidence, he can become a big player. It was great to see him scoring and in form,” Inzamam said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

