Pakistan batsman Babar Azam is confident that spinner Yasir Shah will “perform very well soon”.

Azam’s comments come after Yasir took two wickets on the third day of the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

Yasir dismissed Tamim Iqbal and Mohammad Mithun in Bangladesh’s second innings, but went wicketless in the first.

The 33-year-old’s lack of wickets have been a concern as of late, but Azam is optimistic that Yasir will be back to his best in no time.

“Bad patches come in every cricketer’s game, sometimes you perform and sometimes you don’t and we all, the members of the squad, are supporting him. We are hopeful he will perform very well soon,” Azam was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

