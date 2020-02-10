Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has called pace bowler Naseem Shah “outstanding” after he took a hat-trick on the third day of the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

Naseem dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taijul Islam and Mahmudullah in consecutive deliveries in the 41st over.

As a result, the 16-year-old made history by becoming the youngest player in Test history to take a hat-trick.

“He was outstanding, the way he bowled his second spell. He has given such a brilliant performance at such a young age. I personally enjoy his bowling a lot,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “The good thing is that he bowls to the plan he is given. It gives us great happiness that these young players are ready to learn so much.”

