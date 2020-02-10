Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar has called fellow pace bowler Naseem Shah a “teen sensation”.
Akhtar’s comments come after Naseem took a hat-trick on the third day of the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.
Naseem dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taijul Islam and Mahmudullah in consecutive deliveries in the 41st over.
As a result, the 16-year-old made history by becoming the youngest player in Test history to take a hat-trick.
Wow. Hat-trick by the teen sensation. #NaseemShah
— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) February 9, 2020
“Wow. Hat-trick by the teen sensation,” Akhtar said on Twitter.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Shoaib Akhtar reveals which Pakistan player the PCB has “wasted”