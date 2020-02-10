Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar has called fellow pace bowler Naseem Shah a “teen sensation”.

Akhtar’s comments come after Naseem took a hat-trick on the third day of the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

Naseem dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taijul Islam and Mahmudullah in consecutive deliveries in the 41st over.

As a result, the 16-year-old made history by becoming the youngest player in Test history to take a hat-trick.

Wow. Hat-trick by the teen sensation. #NaseemShah — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) February 9, 2020

“Wow. Hat-trick by the teen sensation,” Akhtar said on Twitter.

